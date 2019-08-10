Westpac Banking Trimmed First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Stake by $65.06 Million; As Qad (QADA) Stock Value Declined, Tikvah Management Has Raised Position

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22M, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $740.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 39,643 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 83,876 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97B, down from 85,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 439,417 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR)

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qada +5.6% on Q4 beats, downside guide – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “QAD DynaSys Recognized as a Challenger in Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “QAD to Demonstrate Adaptive Applications Portfolio at CAR MBS 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “QAD Precision Releases Global Trade and Transportation Benchmarking Tool – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QAD Inc. (QADA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Com reported 6,800 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0.02% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 164,793 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company has 0.92% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 534,775 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank & Tru Com reported 73 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). 841 were accumulated by Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 130,058 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us State Bank De reported 68,769 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America invested in 115,212 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 0% or 260 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Management Lc holds 26,676 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank holds 18,805 shares. 62,940 were accumulated by Eii Inc.

More notable recent First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mattel, Inc. (MAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “Lyft is going public today. Here are all the tech startups that have taken steps toward going public in 2019 â€” and those rumored to be thinking about it. – Business Insider” published on March 29, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Report: Uber barring its ex CEO from NYSE balcony during IPO – Financial Post” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “Bessemer and Accel-backed freelance marketplace startup Fiverr has filed to go public – Business Insider” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “An NYSE exec who’s interviewed hundreds of business leaders says you don’t have to be an extrovert to be a successful entrepreneur – Business Insider” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $54.39M for 22.34 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 5,162 shares to 12,963 shares, valued at $691.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 15,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).