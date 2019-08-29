Westpac Banking Trimmed By $1.46 Billion Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake; Ellie Mae (ELLI) Sentiment Is 0.79

Westpac Banking Corp decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 13.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp sold 24,322 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 152,054 shares with $9.10B value, down from 176,376 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $31.53B valuation. The stock increased 3.37% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 938,748 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 77 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 98 reduced and sold their equity positions in Ellie Mae Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 30.76 million shares, down from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ellie Mae Inc in top ten positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 50 Increased: 34 New Position: 43.

It closed at $98.99 lastly. Some Historical ELLI News: 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year High; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces New Major Releases of Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q Rev $117.9M; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS BETWEEN $1.68 AND $1.78; 21/03/2018 – February Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Time to Close Shortens in February as Interest Rates Continue to Rise; 15/05/2018 – Ems Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ellie Mae; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $497.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ellie Mae, Inc. provides on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines loan origination and enterprise management software for mortgage originators into a system, as well as access to investors, lenders, and service providers on the Ellie Mae Network. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Encompass solutions and services comprise Ellie Mae Total Quality Loan Program that offers fraud detection, valuation, validation, and risk analysis services; Encompass CenterWise, Encompass Compliance Service, and Encompass Docs Solution as integrated components; Encompass Docs Solution, a disclosure and closing document preparation solution; and Encompass Compliance Service to analyze mortgage loan data for compliance with consumer protection laws and institutionally mandated compliance policies.

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Mario Gabelli's Largest Sales of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance" on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Ellie Mae Has Become A Takeover Target – Seeking Alpha" published on April 03, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why Ellie Mae Stock Surged 20.6% in January – Motley Fool" on February 11, 2019.

Hmi Capital Llc holds 17.27% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. for 1.48 million shares. Burren Capital Advisors Ltd owns 24,900 shares or 15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glazer Capital Llc has 15% invested in the company for 1.03 million shares. The New York-based Contour Asset Management Llc has invested 7.22% in the stock. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc., a New York-based fund reported 315,562 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 58.34% above currents $47.89 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform” on Friday, May 10. Wells Fargo maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Thursday, May 9. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $9000 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0.27% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Burney holds 0.56% or 150,146 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 777 shares. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Verity & Verity Limited Com reported 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.07% or 50,299 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 3.60 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 26,801 shares or 0% of the stock. Boys Arnold & Communications Incorporated holds 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 16,564 shares. Sta Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 5,166 shares stake. 273 are held by Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 53,400 shares. Pitcairn has 0.11% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 17,116 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Coldstream Management stated it has 0.19% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Westpac Banking Corp increased Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) stake by 65,906 shares to 113,322 valued at $4.89B in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 8,310 shares and now owns 89,157 shares. Square Inc was raised too.