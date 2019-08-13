Westpac Banking Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has Raised by $5.26 Billion; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Stearns Financial Services Group Lowered Its Position by $373,771

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 75.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 80,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 187,796 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21 billion, up from 106,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.98. About 5.70 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,437 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 43,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 6.74M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $529.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 5,660 shares to 114,602 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 105,768 shares to 167,991 shares, valued at $8.72B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 8,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,112 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).