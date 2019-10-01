Westpac Banking Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Increased as Stock Rose; Baskin Financial Services Increased Its Position in Markel Corp. Holding (MKL) as Market Value Rose

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 64,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 351,705 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.11 billion, up from 286,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $130.37. About 1.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp. Holding (MKL) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 629 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 10,219 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.14M, up from 9,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp. Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1186.32. About 2,471 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 1.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,753 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Capital Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 2,175 shares in its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc owns 82 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Inc owns 41,038 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pennsylvania-based Coho Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Barry Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 2.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking holds 1.64 million shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc holds 1.66% or 225,821 shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Inc holds 146,170 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 68,800 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has 1.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,462 shares. 10,000 were accumulated by Horseman Cap Mgmt Ltd. Nomura accumulated 297,872 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 14,935 shares.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 1,436 shares to 54,729 shares, valued at $7.14 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 40,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,296 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Narwhal Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% or 275 shares. Blackrock accumulated 867,558 shares. Jag Limited Liability Corp accumulated 206 shares. 1.10M are owned by Millennium Management. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il owns 1,478 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Axa stated it has 610 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv owns 1,200 shares. Wills Fincl Group Inc reported 3,478 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 11,749 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co holds 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 191 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation reported 4,658 shares. Spark Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1,100 shares. Guardian Capital Lp invested in 0.01% or 610 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Hikari Tsushin invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $103,500 activity.

