Westpac Banking Raised Position in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) as Stock Value Rose; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Holder L & S Advisors Trimmed Stake

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 3,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 14,312 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58B, up from 11,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $189.3. About 1.75 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Rev $928.8M; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 43.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 10,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 14,428 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, down from 25,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73 million shares traded or 76.34% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $757.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ish Russ Mid (IWP) by 7,620 shares to 26,724 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 49,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Doubleline Core Fixed I (DBLFX).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $176.35 million for 194.00 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,337 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 42,985 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists has 28,650 shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Regions Fincl Corp owns 110,444 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Com has 0.21% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Putnam Investments Limited invested 0.83% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Partner Fund Mngmt LP owns 598,759 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.11% or 14,331 shares in its portfolio. 5,149 were reported by Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.47% or 86,368 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca accumulated 740,860 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,667 shares. Aviva Public owns 495,861 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 200 shares to 30,242 shares, valued at $6.75B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 52,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,278 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).