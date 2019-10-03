Westpac Banking Raised Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $1.58 Billion; Oak Associates LTD Upped Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 18,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 374,682 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.42 billion, up from 355,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.77. About 4.55 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES NEGATIVE FOREX IMPACT OF 4-6 PCT ON 2018 ADJ EBITDA; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF ALL GOALS FOR ALL INDICATIONS AS PER DEAL, TOTAL AMOUNT OF PAYMENTS TO EISAI COULD REACH UP TO $5.76 BLN; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE PROPOSES ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 1.25 EUR/SHR; 16/05/2018 – EIGER IN EXPANDED LICENSE PACT WITH MERCK & CO. FOR LONAFARNIB; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 13/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Makes Changes to Performance Materials Leadership Team; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 09/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Target Cut to EUR85 From EUR110 by CFRA; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 8,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 227,964 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.01M, up from 219,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $192.62. About 1.52 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 108,603 shares to 353,386 shares, valued at $18.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 14,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,600 shares, and cut its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (NYSE:DVA).

