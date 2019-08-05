Westpac Banking Raised Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $7.48 Billion; Hexavest Has Trimmed Its Entergy Ce (ETR) Position by $1.93 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp Ce (ETR) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 20,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 822,001 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.61M, down from 842,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp Ce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $106.72. About 1.13M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CEO DENAULT SAYS HAD BEEN CONSIDERING 800 MEGAWATTS; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – QTRLY TOTAL CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $2.72 BLN VS $2.6 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Three Entergy U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY LOUISIANA REPORTS RATE REDUCTIONS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 29/05/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Entergy, Exits Suez; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES 2018 SPECIAL ITEMS EFFECT $2.55 ON EPS; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees $2.55/Shr Decrease to FY18 EPS Related to Decisions to Sell or Close Merchant Nuclear Plants; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance and Long-Term Financial Outlook

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 176,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 915,788 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.89B, up from 739,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.66M shares traded or 12.98% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR XTANDI SNDA; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pfizer (PFE) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Pfizer and Mylan Make a Deal; Chipotle Looks Tasty – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Announces Pfizer’s (PFE) Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Rivipansel in SCD Did Not Meet Endpoints (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Cumberland Advsr has invested 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Beaumont Financial Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 21,067 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com reported 0.37% stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 13,421 shares. House Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.94% or 13.56 million shares. Reik & Llc holds 18,205 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. M reported 39,851 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has invested 0.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Newman Dignan & Sheerar invested 0.72% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1.24% or 137,686 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.86% or 33,297 shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings owns 16,653 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 985,485 were accumulated by United Capital Advisers Limited Company. Kanawha Capital Ltd Co invested in 183,364 shares or 1.09% of the stock.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 12,119 shares to 667,390 shares, valued at $23.90 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 64,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,231 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Lc holds 0% or 32,740 shares. Contravisory Management Inc holds 0.12% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 3,287 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd accumulated 0% or 2,216 shares. 4,273 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Hudock Cap Gru Limited Co stated it has 4,705 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 9,093 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt owns 6,090 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 11,083 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 665,312 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Com reported 453 shares. D E Shaw & Company owns 119,108 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Llc has 0.37% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Captrust Advisors reported 104 shares. 94,189 were accumulated by Sei Invests.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csl Ltd by 38,234 shares to 84,770 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc Ce (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 110,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entergy Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entergy: Improving Outlook, But Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.