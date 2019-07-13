Westpac Banking Raised Its Holding in Dominion Energy (D) by $416.64 Million; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Valuation Rose, Sachem Head Capital Management LP Boosted Holding

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 11.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 5,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,738 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20B, up from 49,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 2.87M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 1.46 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

