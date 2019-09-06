Westpac Banking Raised Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $5.26 Billion; Cibc World Markets Increased Ppg Inds Com (PPG) Holding by $1.02 Million

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc Com (PPG) by 11.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 9,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 87,867 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, up from 78,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $115.22. About 268,243 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing and Internal Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted lmproper Accounting; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 19/04/2018 – PPG Marks Successful 2017, Reports Solid Financials at Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Alleging Violations of Acctg Policies and Procedures; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to sell unit to Carlyle, GIC for 10.1 bln euros; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Audit Committee Is Overseeing Investigation Into Certain Acctg Matters; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Cites Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in 1st Quarter

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 75.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 80,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 187,796 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21B, up from 106,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 1.69M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,651 are held by Aspiriant Ltd Liability. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.04% or 267,202 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Com accumulated 42,000 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated reported 4,055 shares. Franklin Resource Inc has invested 0.43% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cincinnati Insurance accumulated 343,500 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 220,422 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Augustine Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 2.51% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 58,148 shares. Nexus Invest Mgmt stated it has 2.59% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fort LP reported 47,807 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 28,394 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 0.19% or 360,039 shares. Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 23,634 shares to 439,190 shares, valued at $8.79 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Saul Ctrs Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 1,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,750 shares, and cut its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 48,674 shares to 151,369 shares, valued at $19.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 44,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc Com New (NYSE:NRG).