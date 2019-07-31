Westpac Banking Raised Intel (INTC) Position by $15.30 Billion; Stock Declined; Conning Decreased Stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) by $1.27 Million as Shares Rose

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 9,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 281,922 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.67M, down from 291,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $146.72. About 1.27 million shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 17/05/2018 – Watch List Shields T.S.A. Screeners From Threatening, and Unruly, Travelers; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 64.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 284,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 729,343 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.17 billion, up from 444,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 19.83M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA; 19/03/2018 – Intel Votes to Extends Chairman’s Term, Selects New Director; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 10,737 shares to 82,684 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 849,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.48 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 5,700 shares to 89,700 shares, valued at $5.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,921 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).