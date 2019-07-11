Westpac Banking Position in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Raised by $847.44 Million; Cypress Funds Trimmed Its Xpo Logistics (Put) (XPO) Holding by $4.51 Million; Market Value Declined

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 305,543 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 11,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,995 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.33 billion, up from 150,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 563,321 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 8,235 shares to 52,915 shares, valued at $7.61 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,262 shares, and cut its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $95.90M for 12.86 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.88% EPS growth.

