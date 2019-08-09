Westpac Banking Position in Cintas (CTAS) Increased as Market Value Rose; Nokia (NOK) Holder Fairfield Bush & Company Has Raised Stake by $2.93 Million

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 51.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 31,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 93,839 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.97 billion, up from 61,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $262.57. About 36,544 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2036.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 585,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 614,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 8.05 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: China Commercial 5G Roll-Out Seen Mid-2019; 26/04/2018 – Nokia sees weak first half but strong momentum later in 2018; 13/03/2018 – Finland invests $1 billion in Nokia to boost national influence; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS NOKIA FITS PERFECTLY INTO SOLIDIUM’S PORTFOLIO; 06/03/2018 – Nokia: Sanjay Goel Takes Up Position From 1 April 2018; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia Buys IoT Analytics Provider to Critical Infrastructure Entities; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – AGM RESOLVED TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.19 PER SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE NOKIA WINS ITS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT WITH POLISH PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE TO MODERNIZE CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Expects Networks Business to Outperform Primary Addressable Market in FY18; 16/04/2018 – Nokia and KDDI successfully trial 4G LTE connected vehicle applications in Japan

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54 million and $301.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 6,800 shares to 13,457 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,160 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 44,240 shares to 11,788 shares, valued at $164.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 64,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,724 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,750 shares. Congress Asset Ma reported 841,307 shares. Moreover, Park Avenue Lc has 0.08% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 6,920 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd reported 0.32% stake. Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.07% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 39,432 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 7,451 were reported by Fruth Inv Mgmt. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 193,539 shares. Enterprise Financial Services has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Smithfield Company holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 41,908 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department reported 4,874 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 120,770 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $200,600 was made by Thompson Michael Lawrence on Tuesday, February 12. TYSOE RONALD W sold $604,920 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.