Westpac Banking Position In Apache (APA) Was Has Boosted; As Equity Comwlth (EQC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Boothbay Fund Management Has Lowered Holding

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 6,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 100,206 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 billion, up from 93,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 7.31M shares traded or 42.63% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 19/03/2018 – APACHE SAYS ELECTED TO TERMINATE $3.5 BLN & £900 MLN IN COMMITMENTS UNDER 2 SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Fresh from bankruptcy, driller Fieldwood hungry for U.S. offshore output; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corp Names David Pursell SVP, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 27/03/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF US$4.0 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 08/05/2018 – Apache Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 23/04/2018 – APACHE CORP – DAVE PURSELL WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR CORPORATE RESERVOIR ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT UPON OLSON’S RETIREMENT

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 49.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 18,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616,000, down from 37,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 436,117 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2,992 shares to 13,633 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. $109,131 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) was bought by LOWE JOHN E. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellis Juliet S bought $95,407.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 2,971 shares to 320,458 shares, valued at $31.98B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 140,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 638,926 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).