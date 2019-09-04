Westpac Banking Position in Abiomed (ABMD) Has Raised as Shares Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Trimmed Its Stake in Kraton (KRA) as Shares Declined

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 13,772 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93B, up from 13,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.38. About 448,198 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 84.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 337,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 397,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $836.89M market cap company. The stock increased 5.54% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 110,550 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA); 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kraton Corp EUR Unsecd Nts ‘B’ (Recovery Rtg: ‘5’); 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility; 08/03/2018 – KRATON: EURO TRANCHE PROCEEDS, CASH WERE USED TO PREPAY $185M; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 250,457 shares to 110,687 shares, valued at $7.28 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 29,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,964 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

More notable recent Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Impella® SmartAssist Platform Launches at ESC, Designed to Further Improve Patient Outcomes – Business Wire” on August 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JE, ABMD, NTAP, CTST CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in JE, ABMD, NTAP, and CTST of Filing Deadlines – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Rolfe Adds 4 Stocks to Portfolio in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For OVLU – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Flagship Impella Drive ABIOMED’s (ABMD) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 28,696 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability reported 3,857 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.06% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 18,700 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) reported 62 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 62 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Rmb Mngmt Llc has invested 0.09% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.04% or 69,846 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 6,390 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). 16,151 are held by Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp. The Texas-based Bbva Compass Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.04% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). The California-based Charles Schwab Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). 4 are held by Moody State Bank Trust Division. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 6,844 shares.

Analysts await Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 14.71% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.02 per share. KRA’s profit will be $35.70 million for 5.86 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Kraton Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 391,017 shares. Weber Alan W reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation invested in 30,618 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 20,349 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 31,650 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 343,491 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Co has 13,729 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% stake. California-based Globeflex Capital LP has invested 0.18% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Ajo LP invested 0.02% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 71,469 shares stake. Mackenzie Corp holds 0.01% or 102,044 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Bridgeway Cap Management Inc reported 252,627 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CAR) by 333,000 shares to 733,000 shares, valued at $25.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 38,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM).