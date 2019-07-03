Westpac Banking Lowered Synopsys (SNPS) Holding by $52.85 Million as Stock Rose; Eam Investors Has Raised Position in America’s Car Mart (CRMT) by $1.58 Million

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc. (CRMT) by 114.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 17,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 15,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in America’s Car Mart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.59. About 59,710 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 78.22% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 459 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.36B, down from 220,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $134.89. About 985,432 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A invested in 34,412 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). New York-based Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Clark Capital Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 66,054 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). 2,482 are held by Navellier And Associate. Citigroup has invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 69,327 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 23,637 shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 0% or 2,333 shares. Texas-based United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 2,479 shares. 6,735 were accumulated by Sei Invests. Arrowstreet LP accumulated 23,165 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1,332 shares stake.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solarwinds Corp by 30,442 shares to 57,839 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corporation by 5,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,906 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc..

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $95.21M for 54.39 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 52,998 shares to 86,162 shares, valued at $1.55B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 4,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.04% or 605,797 shares in its portfolio. American Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 61,139 shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 126,932 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 22,877 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,447 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Mai has 12,593 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sigma Inv Counselors Incorporated reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Metropolitan Life Company stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation accumulated 122,135 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Decatur Management holds 1.2% or 53,833 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership reported 0.22% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 5,391 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has 0.03% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 30,310 shares.

