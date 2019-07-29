Westpac Banking Lowered Its Holding in Veeco Instrs Del (VECO) by $114.76 Million as Valuation Rose; Tyson Foods (TSN) Holder Cim Investment Mangement Has Cut Its Holding by $543,996

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Veeco Instrs Inc Del (VECO) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 10,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 287,252 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 billion, down from 297,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Veeco Instrs Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $582.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 353,938 shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has declined 21.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VECO News: 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $145M-$170M; 27/03/2018 – Veeco Achieves Milestone With 100 Automated MBE Systems lnstalled Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – DJ Veeco Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VECO); 22/05/2018 – Lumentum Selects Veeco’s K475i MOCVD System for Next-Generation Applications Including 3D Sensing, High-Speed Fiber-Optic Communications and Laser-Based Materials Processing; 07/05/2018 – VEECO INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 1.0C TO 20C, EST. 12.7C; 17/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 Veeco Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Veeco Instruments Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 45c-Loss 26c; 07/05/2018 – VEECO INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 6.0C

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 7,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,876 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547,000, down from 15,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.97. About 841,887 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 22/03/2018 – Texas Monthly: Exclusive Look at Loro, Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole’s New Eatery; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 7, 2015; 06/03/2018 – Retailer Carrefour using blockchain to improve checks on food products; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Tyson Foods Rtgs Unchgd By Poultry Acqstns; 16/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury promises ‘more PAIN’ on return as trainer reveals explosive regime; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS – CO EXPECTS TO WORK WITH AT LEAST ONE THIRD-PARTY ORGANIZATION ON A PROGRAM TO ENCOURAGE CORN FARMERS TO REDUCE FERTILIZER USE & SOIL LOSS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q EPS 85C; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. TSN’s profit will be $536.28M for 13.77 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 933 shares to 1,662 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 17,500 shares to 116,300 shares, valued at $3.55B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 4,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 380.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Veeco Instruments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.