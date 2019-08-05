Westpac Banking Lowered Its Duke Realty (DRE) Position by $519.25 Million as Shares Rose; Halbert Hargrove Russell Increased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $786,640 as Market Value Declined

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 18.39 million shares traded or 78.16% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 16,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 567,699 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36B, down from 584,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 2.38 million shares traded or 28.20% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 27,232 shares to 125,351 shares, valued at $7.76B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97 billion and $28.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.