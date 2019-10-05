Westpac Banking Lowered Holding in Prologis (PLD) by $5.54 Billion as Stock Price Rose; Martingale Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by $4.30 Million as Share Price Declined

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 69,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 772,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.86 billion, down from 841,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.19. About 1.43 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 95,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 374,789 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.00M, down from 470,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL, JANSSEN EXPECT BMS-986177 TO START PHASE 2 IN 2H; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 27/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN)

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,520 shares to 37,943 shares, valued at $7.56B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 17,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.12% or 176,029 shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 205,034 shares. New York-based Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Palisades Hudson Asset LP invested in 0.25% or 4,419 shares. Wellington Shields holds 0.11% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. Boltwood Capital reported 0.27% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Growth Lp holds 390,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 368,870 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Swedbank invested in 2.33M shares. Oakworth Capital accumulated 34 shares. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 105,655 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 5,547 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,325 shares.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $578.30M for 23.17 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc has 10.62M shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc holds 40,217 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd accumulated 5,848 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 10,128 shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union Bancorporation has invested 0.36% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.5% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Iberiabank has 0.26% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 51,739 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bessemer Gru owns 51,756 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guardian Cap Advsrs LP accumulated 6,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Grandfield Dodd Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Opus Invest Management Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 55,700 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Arizona-based fund reported 5,062 shares.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2,500 shares to 54,504 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Two Harbors Investment by 313,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 980,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Xperi Corporation.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of stock was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.71B for 12.08 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.