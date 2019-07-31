Westpac Banking Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $5.84 Billion; Stock Price Rose; Mcrae Capital Management Raised Holding in Quanta Svcs (PWR) as Share Price Rose

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 21,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 143,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 1.10M shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 108,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 585,627 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.62 billion, down from 693,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 13.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 14,100 shares to 122,415 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,827 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Fincl Incorporated has 48,010 shares. Patten Gru Inc stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Agf Invs stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hodges Cap reported 0.32% stake. Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pinnacle Lc holds 0% or 19,557 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc, a Vermont-based fund reported 19,921 shares. Strategic Fincl Services invested in 116,652 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.32% or 25,145 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Grand Jean Cap Mgmt invested in 7,500 shares. M Kraus & Company stated it has 145,822 shares or 4.6% of all its holdings. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 235,000 shares. 10 stated it has 3.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 362,457 were reported by Tdam Usa.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 9,633 shares to 48,312 shares, valued at $2.17 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 159,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 513,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.