Westpac Banking Lifted Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holding by $3.16 Billion; Market Value Rose; As Heico New (HEI) Stock Price Rose, Telemark Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $7.05 Million

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 373.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 39,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 50,318 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 billion, up from 10,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 754,520 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 658,311 shares traded or 18.88% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $298,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Inc accumulated 59,801 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp invested in 899 shares or 0% of the stock. 35,698 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 11,237 shares stake. Fmr Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Moreover, Bb&T Secs has 0.01% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). 33,872 were reported by Raymond James Svcs Advisors. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,700 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Johnson Group Inc invested in 0% or 571 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Tci Wealth Inc owns 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William And Com Il accumulated 263,130 shares. 87,870 were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 2,703 shares. Timpani Cap Lc reported 1.72% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI).

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on December, 16. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $65.65M for 62.61 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Heico Corp (HEI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I’m Sticking With HEICO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $47.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New Report Puts North American Cannabis Market At $47.3B By 2024 – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Policy Market – Former Fed Honcho Stirs The Pot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.