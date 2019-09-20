Westpac Banking Lifted Duke Realty (DRE) Holding; Bmc Stock Holdings (BMCH) Shorts Decreased By 1.88%

Bmc Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) had a decrease of 1.88% in short interest. BMCH’s SI was 2.81 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.88% from 2.86 million shares previously. With 466,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Bmc Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)’s short sellers to cover BMCH’s short positions. The SI to Bmc Stock Holdings Inc’s float is 4.26%. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 515,304 shares traded or 18.64% up from the average. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) has declined 2.53% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BMCH News: 15/05/2018 RAGING CAPITAL ADDED QCOM, BPOP, JELD, YY, BMCH IN 1Q: 13F

Westpac Banking Corp increased Duke Realty Corp (DRE) stake by 2.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp acquired 13,240 shares as Duke Realty Corp (DRE)’s stock rose 6.01%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 580,939 shares with $18.36B value, up from 567,699 last quarter. Duke Realty Corp now has $12.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 3.05 million shares traded or 57.48% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 324.35 million shares or 0.38% less from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meritage Management reported 0.05% stake. Architects accumulated 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Long Pond Capital Limited Partnership reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Ameriprise Fincl Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3.61M shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 72,879 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co reported 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.22% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 77,527 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Company has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Gradient Lc reported 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Fjarde Ap owns 126,478 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 29,400 shares. Boston Prtnrs has 5.30 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 10,241 are held by Us Bancshares De.

Among 2 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty has $3600 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 3.42% above currents $33.36 stock price. Duke Realty had 4 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report.

Westpac Banking Corp decreased Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) stake by 9,593 shares to 88,926 valued at $5.28 billion in 2019Q2. It also reduced Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc stake by 156,461 shares and now owns 56,947 shares. Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

