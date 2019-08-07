Westpac Banking Increased Target (TGT) Holding by $1.91 Billion; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Asset Management Group Boosted Its Holding by $767,258

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 23,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 154,520 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40B, up from 130,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.83. About 3.37 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 3.50M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 23,900 shares to 104,184 shares, valued at $5.96B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 12,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 667,390 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR).