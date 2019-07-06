Westpac Banking Holds Position in Western Digital (WDC); As Grifols S A (GRFS) Shares Declined, Whitebox Advisors Raised Position

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 252.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82M, up from 505,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 14.17 million shares traded or 1018.28% up from the average. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 21.83% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 51.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 88,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 259,492 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47B, up from 171,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 4.37M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 89,080 shares to 241,741 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 10.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.50M shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 143 shares to 270,211 shares, valued at $14.37B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 64,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,724 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Villere St Denis J And Limited Com accumulated 1.49M shares or 4.69% of the stock. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,380 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Td Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora reported 0.01% stake. Aull And Monroe Inv Mgmt owns 4,400 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 859,363 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.03% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Csat Invest Advisory LP owns 442 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moors & Cabot holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 13,636 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability accumulated 33,896 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Wellington Shields & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,900 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Hbk Invests Lp invested in 0.02% or 25,854 shares.

