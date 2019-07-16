Westpac Banking Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) Lifted as Valuation Declined; Us Bancorp (USB) Holder Hartford Investment Management Co Has Upped Its Position

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 33.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 35,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,595 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26B, up from 107,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $143.32. About 2.33M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 13,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 205,901 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, up from 192,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 4.31 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 265,593 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 11,998 shares. Barbara Oil Co holds 0.42% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,000 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 4.32M shares. Beaumont Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,327 shares. Stearns Fin Svcs Gp holds 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 7,456 shares. Burney has 0.67% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stadion Money Lc owns 7,165 shares. E&G Advsr LP holds 5,500 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.31% or 20,737 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 0.33% stake. Old Point Trust & Fincl Svcs N A reported 0.81% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0.1% or 259,933 shares. Koshinski Asset stated it has 4,442 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Viking Fund Management Ltd Llc holds 1.4% or 40,000 shares.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 397,900 shares to 295,194 shares, valued at $1.57 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 39,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,678 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11,560 shares to 27,665 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,565 shares, and cut its stake in American International Gr (NYSE:AIG).