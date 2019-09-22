Westpac Banking Has Upped Stake in Msci (MSCI); Barnes Group (B) Stock Price Declined While Cubist Systematic Strategies Cut Stake by $1.08 Million

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 19,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 5,885 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $332,000, down from 25,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 616,493 shares traded or 170.14% up from the average. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 21.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B); 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 3%-4%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Raises Dividend to 16c; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 488.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 29,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 36,081 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.62B, up from 6,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $9.66 during the last trading session, reaching $225.73. About 862,307 shares traded or 59.98% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 09/03/2018 – MSCI: A, B SHRS IN MSCI CHINA FREE INDEXES STARTING MAY REVIEW; 28/03/2018 – MSCI is expected to announce its determination on Saudi Arabia for emerging market status in June; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $186.7M; 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 15/05/2018 – MSCI: ARGENTINA MARKET SITUATION MAKES IT TOUGHER TO DECIDE WHETHER TO GIVE IT EMERGING MARKET STATUS; 30/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 13/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hong Kong Exchange, MSCI are said to plan new Asian futures- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA; 05/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF DR Closes Above 50-D-MA

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 92,373 shares to 46,245 shares, valued at $3.26B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,482 shares, and cut its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold MSCI shares while 149 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 0.01% less from 73.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey Wright & Assocs has invested 2.22% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 1,594 shares. 354 were reported by Advisory Service Ltd Company. Ing Groep Nv owns 12,665 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Victory Capital Management has 0.01% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 24,001 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk invested in 0.06% or 69,608 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Moreover, Asset has 0.07% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Ma holds 27,626 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Co invested 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.08% or 48,896 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 4,707 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sun Life Financial reported 68 shares. Investec Asset Management North America reported 0.1% stake.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 3,981 shares to 5,157 shares, valued at $396,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 153,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold B shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.30 million shares or 1.26% less from 42.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs stated it has 0.02% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). 7,699 are owned by Amalgamated Bancshares. Principal Grp Inc accumulated 384,319 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 302,309 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested 0.02% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Meeder Asset accumulated 697 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa holds 16 shares. Moreover, Everence Capital Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Wasatch Advisors Incorporated stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Aristotle Boston Ltd accumulated 1.01% or 372,266 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc has 0.01% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 3,944 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc has invested 0.03% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). First Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 46,469 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.