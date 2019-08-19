Westpac Banking Has Upped Its Position in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by $885.47 Million; Pointstate Capital LP Increases Holding in Mastercard (MA)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 13,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 127,307 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59B, up from 114,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 3.48M shares traded or 238.18% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST – RESULTS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO INCLUDE $34.7 MLN OF EXPENSE RELATED TO CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 195,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 419,533 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.78 million, up from 224,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,466 shares to 58,183 shares, valued at $18.08 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 23,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,190 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

