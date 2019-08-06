Westpac Banking Has Trimmed Its Stake in American Campus Cmntys (ACC) by $446.30 Million; Vmware (VMW) Shareholder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $93.68 Million

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 34.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 520,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 984,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.74M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $155.15. About 346,149 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – $VMW Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 07/03/2018 – VMware Cloud on AWS Expands to Europe, Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for Migrating and Protecting Applications; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Carl Icahn has acquired a medium-sized stake in VMware that is below the 5 percent disclosure threshold, sources say; 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 9,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 61,920 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95B, down from 71,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 88,082 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M

