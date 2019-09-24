Westpac Banking Has Trimmed Its Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holding as Valuation Declined; Argyle Capital Management Raised Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $2.22 Million as Stock Price Rose

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 6,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 61,028 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.17 billion, down from 67,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $154.75. About 317,477 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 21/03/2018 – Sage Foundation Donates Sage Business Cloud People Technology to Non-Profits; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group PLC Sees Trading Below Views; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this; 12/03/2018 – Goodway Group Select Sage lntacct to Manage its Digital Evolution Realizing 227% Growth; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING EXPENSES WILL INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 30/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Lopez as Community Relations Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 109.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 16,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 30,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 14,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $140.3. About 1.53 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 EPS, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William Communication Il invested in 2,038 shares. Northern Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 274,620 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). The Florida-based Efg Asset (Americas) has invested 1.06% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Svcs Automobile Association invested in 7,728 shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Sivik Global Ltd Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,500 shares. 1,600 were reported by Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust Co. Essex Investment Management Lc has invested 0.16% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 7,575 shares. First Republic Management Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 5,274 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 515,316 are owned by American Century Companies Inc. 94,800 are owned by Swiss State Bank. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 5,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10,684 shares to 366,109 shares, valued at $16.60B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 24,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,501 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Counselors, a Missouri-based fund reported 90,431 shares. White Pine Ltd Company owns 6,550 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Farmers Bank & Trust reported 8,319 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Dc has 248,700 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.1% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 903,157 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank Trust owns 5,720 shares. Landscape Cap Lc holds 2,961 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group holds 0.11% or 741,856 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group has invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Lau Assoc has 0.13% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,915 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 17,496 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 0.38% or 16,824 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.16% stake. Axa holds 0.12% or 229,382 shares in its portfolio.