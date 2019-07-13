Westpac Banking Has Raised Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position; AMANO ORDINARY SHARES (AMANF) Shorts Raised By 16.28%

Westpac Banking Corp increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 80.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp acquired 32,225 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock declined 9.18%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 72,362 shares with $6.89 billion value, up from 40,137 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $45.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.68M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work

AMANO CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMANF) had an increase of 16.28% in short interest. AMANF’s SI was 15,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 16.28% from 12,900 shares previously. It closed at $28.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Amano Corporation provides time information, parking, environmental, and cleaning systems in Japan, Korea, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Belgium, France, Spain, Germany, and Romania. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. It operates through Time Information System Business and Environment System Business divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s time information systems include ID/IC cards and biometric terminals; time and attendance software; door access systems; conventional, computing, and patrol time recorders; and time stamps and time cards, as well as supplies and accessories, such as card racks, ribbons, etc.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, April 15 to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Westpac Banking Corp decreased Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stake by 324,614 shares to 160,416 valued at $8.09 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) stake by 8,396 shares and now owns 164,112 shares. Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT) was reduced too.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. On Tuesday, May 28 the insider LOWE JOHN E bought $165,816.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.