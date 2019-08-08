Westpac Banking Has Lowered Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $496.54 Million; Valuation Rose; Grandfield & Dodd Has Increased Holding in Flir Sys (FLIR)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 1,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 24,851 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50 billion, down from 26,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $348.63. About 403,672 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 8,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 165,728 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, up from 156,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 942,023 shares traded or 21.47% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Lc reported 212,023 shares stake. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,453 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Woods Ltd Co has 0.76% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Manufacturers Life The holds 132,211 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 7,305 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Covington Cap has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Chevy Chase Tru Inc reported 0.43% stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.14% or 50,100 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 25,698 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 11,079 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ifrah Fin has 0.16% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 8,823 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Pettee holds 0.59% or 19,749 shares. Brant Point Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.27% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Moors & Cabot owns 6,404 shares.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 15,920 shares to 25,093 shares, valued at $4.56 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (NYSE:CHSP) by 19,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.37 million activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F also bought $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $341.77 million for 27.41 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.