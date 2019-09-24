Westpac Banking Has Lowered Its Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) as Stock Value Declined; Varonis Sys (VRNS) Shareholder Vanguard Group Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 54,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 280,167 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32B, down from 334,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 3.05 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 11/04/2018 – Widen Launches New Video Asset Management Solutions for Digital Marketers; 12/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees (Video); 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD DOESN’T BELIEVE RECENT NEWELL CHANGES ARE SUFFICIENT; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181282: Carlyle Partners VI, L.P.; Newell Brands Inc; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS KEVIN CONROY RESIGNS FROM BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Widen and Capture Integration Partner to Automate Metadata Delivery From Camera to Campaign; 21/03/2018 – HedgeCo.net: Newell Brands Cuts Board Deal with Icahn, Snubbing Starboard; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPANDED PLAN TO GENERATE ABOUT $10 BLN IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS; 07/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 04/05/2018 – NOVOLEX TO BUY WADDINGTON GROUP FROM NEWELL BRANDS

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 7,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 2.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.25 million, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $61.89. About 206,005 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $237.12 million for 7.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 109,758 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 500,000 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 5,400 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 53,240 shares. Ls Limited Liability Co holds 16,819 shares. D E Shaw & Co reported 1.01 million shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 35,518 were reported by Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Loews owns 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 12,301 shares. Rothschild Investment Il has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Adirondack Tru Com, New York-based fund reported 16 shares. Sei Investments Comm invested in 0.01% or 186,313 shares. 360,636 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 65,662 shares.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 700 shares to 106,335 shares, valued at $2.88 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 21,194 shares. 18,434 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Moreover, Captrust Financial Advisors has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Prudential Finance Inc invested in 3,310 shares. Kistler owns 0.01% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 303 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Llc reported 429,601 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 175,413 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 186,941 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Morgan Stanley has 16,959 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 2.08M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 30,500 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 84 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 59,051 shares to 6.86M shares, valued at $421.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 163,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).