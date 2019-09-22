Westpac Banking Has Lowered Its Equinix (EQIX) Stake; Johnson Investment Counsel Has Lowered Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Position By $494,395

Westpac Banking Corp decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 6.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp sold 3,714 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 52,467 shares with $26.46 billion value, down from 56,181 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $48.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $566.45. About 536,664 shares traded or 39.01% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) stake by 39.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,989 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 13,737 shares with $767,000 value, down from 22,726 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corporation now has $36.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 6.11 million shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 14/03/2018 – Iceland Central Bank: Krona Has Appreciated Since Last MPC Meeting, Forex Market Has Remained Well Balanced

Among 8 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Equinix has $60500 highest and $48000 lowest target. $554.56’s average target is -2.10% below currents $566.45 stock price. Equinix had 16 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 1 with “Strong Buy”. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 19 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Equinix (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 157% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks That Set New Highs on Friday and Have Room to Run – Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Equinix Stock Jumped 11% in August – Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Equinix Extends Global Reach of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MUFG starts Equinix at Overweight, sees 13% upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Ltd holds 0.13% or 468,195 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 10,138 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 16 shares. Peconic Ltd Liability Co holds 400 shares. Shell Asset Co holds 0.14% or 12,764 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) stated it has 0.99% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 542 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.28% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Schwartz Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 158,487 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Services Com Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 209,490 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 199 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 0.12% stake. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Limited has invested 0.26% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Westpac Banking Corp increased Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) stake by 1,859 shares to 4,548 valued at $627.22M in 2019Q2. It also upped Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 14 shares and now owns 2,839 shares. Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $9000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is 31.45% above currents $55.1 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 16 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 3. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Thursday, May 9. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $9000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $82 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, September 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Wednesday, April 10. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased Alphabet Inc. Class A stake by 2,761 shares to 58,086 valued at $62.90M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Msci Usa Minimum Volatili (USMV) stake by 123,494 shares and now owns 681,256 shares. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 219 were reported by Jnba Financial Advsr. Axiom Intl Invsts Ltd De stated it has 288,975 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 120,030 shares. Stonebridge Capital Lc owns 1,164 shares. Whittier Tru reported 0.01% stake. Cambridge Advsr Inc has 0.05% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 718 shares. Gyroscope Capital Management Grp Inc Ltd Company invested 3.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.15% or 162,763 shares. Kensico Capital Corporation invested 3.46% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 266,676 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Oakworth Capital reported 6,742 shares. American Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.05% or 232,104 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 1.94 million shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. Shares for $601,750 were bought by ROHR JAMES E.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.