Westpac Banking Has Lowered Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $1.39 Billion; As Boeing Co/The (BA) Valuation Declined, Holder Advent Capital Management Upped Position

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 3,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 56,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.46B, down from 59,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 554,592 shares traded or 47.50% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 367.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 65,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Sale Is Expected to Close by 3Q18; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 16/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Boeing moves to keep 777X on track after engine snag; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE OF $59.5 BLN TO $60.5 BLN; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER’S CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Twists And Turns: This Week’s Wild Ride Swings Through U.K., Italy, China – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Boeing Stock Has a Chance to Navigate the Turbulence – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Medical Group Inc (Prn) by 642,000 shares to 9.81 million shares, valued at $11.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Systems Inc (Prn) by 14.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 112,157 shares to 494,518 shares, valued at $30.77B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 2,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX).

