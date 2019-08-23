Westpac Banking Has Lowered 3M Co (MMM) Holding By $13.95 Billion; Shorts at Taseko Mines LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Lowered By 50.17%

Westpac Banking Corp decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 46.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp sold 67,121 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 78,647 shares with $16.34 billion value, down from 145,768 last quarter. 3M Co now has $90.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $156.45. About 912,361 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS

Taseko Mines LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) had a decrease of 50.17% in short interest. TGB’s SI was 162,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50.17% from 326,300 shares previously. With 471,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Taseko Mines LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)’s short sellers to cover TGB’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4. About 115,830 shares traded. Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) has declined 48.54% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TGB News: 02/05/2018 – Taseko Mines 1Q Rev C$64.2M; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TASEKO MINES LIMITED TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/05/2018 – Impala Asset Management Exits Position in Taseko Mines; 05/03/2018 Unconditional Retraction and Apology Concerning Statements Made About Russell Hallbauer, Brian Battison, Robert Dickinson, Robert Rotzinger, John McManus and William Armstrong of Taseko Mines Limited; 02/05/2018 – Taseko Mines 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.05; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Taseko Mines To ‘B’ From ‘B-‘; Outlook Stable

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.10 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp increased Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 152,992 shares to 493,211 valued at $21.00 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Sba Communications Corp New stake by 1,181 shares and now owns 8,434 shares. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Glob invested 1.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 14,347 shares. Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,713 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Corp, Oregon-based fund reported 10,178 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.3% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 121,200 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 671,812 are held by Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Company. Old Republic Intl accumulated 148,500 shares. Florida-based Finemark Commercial Bank Tru has invested 0.73% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Eqis Capital Mngmt stated it has 9,166 shares. Provident Invest Management reported 0.05% stake. Cadinha And Lc owns 2,752 shares. Fmr Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2.21M shares. Chilton Investment Commerce Limited Com invested 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Co holds 13,849 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 13.86% above currents $156.45 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 12 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 29 report. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $97.87 million. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia.