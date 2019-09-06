Westpac Banking Has Increased Equifax (EFX) Position By $6.23 Billion; Cbre Clarion Securities Raised Exelon Corp. (EXC) Stake

Westpac Banking Corp increased Equifax Inc (EFX) stake by 73.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp acquired 52,569 shares as Equifax Inc (EFX)’s stock rose 11.75%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 123,678 shares with $14.66 billion value, up from 71,109 last quarter. Equifax Inc now has $17.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $146.89. About 23,814 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 22/03/2018 – Racing to the Dealership: Baby Boomers and Millennials Show Off Their Credit Savvy in New Survey; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JIN YING; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Shareholders Re-Elect Board Members in Wake of Breach; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading by S.E.C; 14/03/2018 – SEC: EX-EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax executive charged with insider trading ahead of data breach; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names Mark Begor as its CEO; 10/04/2018 – AmeriSave Leverages The Work Number® to Help Accelerate Mortgage Loan Originations, Enhance Consumer Experience; 14/03/2018 – EFX: Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Exelon Corp. (EXC) stake by 27.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc acquired 19,856 shares as Exelon Corp. (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 90,950 shares with $4.56M value, up from 71,094 last quarter. Exelon Corp. now has $46.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 232,991 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) stake by 1.29M shares to 5.66M valued at $181.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) stake by 10,500 shares and now owns 36,150 shares. Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Exelon has $6000 highest and $47 lowest target. $52.13’s average target is 7.13% above currents $48.66 stock price. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $6000 target in Tuesday, August 27 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Co holds 4,611 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 1.93 million shares. Fdx Advsr invested 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 2,977 are owned by Tompkins Financial. 3.82M were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd. 212,728 are held by Piedmont. Sageworth Trust Communications stated it has 101 shares. The New York-based Jennison Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 732,689 are owned by Raymond James & Assoc. Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 0.15% or 122,423 shares. Ser Corp holds 0.08% or 7,658 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.05% or 22,281 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Services Corporation holds 0.32% or 12,433 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.56% or 322,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 3,456 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Bessemer holds 398 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Poplar Forest Cap Lc stated it has 42,246 shares. Assetmark holds 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 131 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Public Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.1% stake. Sei Investments invested in 0% or 10,775 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com holds 0.33% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 29,841 shares. Td Asset Management Inc reported 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Shell Asset Mgmt Co stated it has 75,166 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 223 are owned by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus. 10,690 are owned by Walleye Trading Ltd Company.

Westpac Banking Corp decreased Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 111,731 shares to 56,816 valued at $2.59B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hilton Grand Vacations Inc stake by 6,325 shares and now owns 92,302 shares. Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) was reduced too.

