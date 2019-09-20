Westpac Banking Has Decreased Its Stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $145.33 Million as Stock Price Rose; Twitter (TWTR) Holder Centre Asset Management Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 55,805 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51 billion, down from 57,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.73. About 654,229 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BLN TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJ OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter (TWTR) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 24,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 235,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24M, down from 260,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 5.17 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 25/04/2018 – $TWTR’s daily user base grew by 10 percent, the sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth:; 16/04/2018 – New Twitter followers make sure to sign-up on our website for alerts; we have some unique and exciting multi-billion dollar short ideas in the pipeline; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $604.70M for 13.21 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 700 shares to 106,335 shares, valued at $2.88B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 12,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $415.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,260 shares to 161,280 shares, valued at $9.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 18,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $76.76M for 109.18 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.