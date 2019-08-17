Westpac Banking Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Seachange International (SEAC) Sentiment Is 1

Seachange International Inc (SEAC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 20 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 20 reduced and sold holdings in Seachange International Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 14.02 million shares, down from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Seachange International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 8 New Position: 12.

Westpac Banking Corp decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 2.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp sold 6,463 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 274,345 shares with $38.35 billion value, down from 280,808 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $346.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.70 million activity.

Analysts await SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, up 56.52% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by SeaChange International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.37% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 52,540 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) has declined 35.37% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Non-GAAP Income From Operations 10c/Share; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q REV. $22.9M, EST. $22.9M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Rev $22.9M; 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ SeaChange International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAC); 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 19c-Loss 15c; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange cFlow™ Portfolio Equips Content Owners, Aggregators, Service Providers to Serve Up Personalization; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Rev $80M-$90M

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 3.17% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. for 979,430 shares.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top video services and products that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.46 million. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

