Westpac Banking Has Cut Waters (WAT) Position By $11.04 Billion; Corepoint Lodging (CPLG) Shorts Raised By 4.8%

Corepoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) had an increase of 4.8% in short interest. CPLG’s SI was 1.25 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.8% from 1.20 million shares previously. With 423,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Corepoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)’s short sellers to cover CPLG’s short positions. The SI to Corepoint Lodging Inc’s float is 3.06%. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 110,223 shares traded. CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) has declined 53.08% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.08% the S&P500.

Westpac Banking Corp decreased Waters Corp (WAT) stake by 71.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp sold 43,879 shares as Waters Corp (WAT)’s stock declined 0.47%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 17,830 shares with $4.49 billion value, down from 61,709 last quarter. Waters Corp now has $14.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $209.72. About 101,241 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Meeks: Reps. Meeks and Waters Urge Greater Use of Diverse Asset Managers In Education Endowments; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 04/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Seasonal Prohibition Begins on Fishing for Mutton and Lane Snapper in Caribbean Federal Waters; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress including Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. The company has market cap of $521.71 million. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 578,330 shares. Department Mb State Bank N A accumulated 206 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors invested in 1,642 shares or 0% of the stock. Champlain Inv Prtn Lc has 838,625 shares. Grp Inc reported 30,470 shares. State Street invested in 0.06% or 3.18 million shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Com Ltd invested in 0.58% or 326,052 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Parsec Fincl Mngmt holds 5,095 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 30 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated owns 625 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. 41,952 are owned by Thompson Rubinstein Inv Inc Or.

Westpac Banking Corp increased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 36,151 shares to 585,240 valued at $43.51B in 2019Q1. It also upped Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) stake by 52,569 shares and now owns 123,678 shares. Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock has $23000 highest and $20900 lowest target. $216.33’s average target is 3.15% above currents $209.72 stock price. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. UBS maintained the shares of WAT in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of WAT in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

