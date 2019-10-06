Westpac Banking Has Cut Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Position as Stock Declined; Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Holder Serengeti Asset Management LP Cut Position by $2.21 Million as Market Value Rose

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 10.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 535,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.55M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 394,259 shares traded. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 4,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 93,754 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54 billion, down from 98,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $80.47. About 678,007 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $377.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 29,280 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc.

Analysts await Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-3.98 earnings per share, down 32.23% or $0.97 from last year’s $-3.01 per share. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Pampa Energia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -292.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold SLG shares while 100 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.59 million shares or 0.05% more from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 27,298 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 117,415 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 0.07% or 6.43 million shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability holds 4,443 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation, United Kingdom-based fund reported 482,075 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% or 240 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment invested in 1,528 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 462,198 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The stated it has 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 9,106 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com owns 124 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 20,208 shares. Westpac Banking reported 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $140.67 million for 11.63 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.