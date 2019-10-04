Westpac Banking Has Cut Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Holding; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Raised Its Duke Energy (DUK) Holding

Westpac Banking Corp decreased Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) stake by 9.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp sold 9,760 shares as Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC)’s stock rose 2.77%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 98,353 shares with $7.26 billion value, down from 108,113 last quarter. Kilroy Rlty Corp now has $7.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $77.88. About 572,917 shares traded or 1.18% up from the average. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 03/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty Corporation Wins 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES A WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.30% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON JULY 18, 2026; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY, L.P.’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT BA; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $200 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.35% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY OCTOBER 22, 2018; 08/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $79; 11/05/2018 – NORGES BANK REPORTS 5.18 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN KILROY REALTY CORP AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kilroy Realty, L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa2; Outlook Stable

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) stake by 7.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc acquired 4,063 shares as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 60,307 shares with $5.32M value, up from 56,244 last quarter. Duke Energy Corporation now has $70.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $97.17. About 3.02 million shares traded or 15.10% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $93.75’s average target is -3.52% below currents $97.17 stock price. Duke Energy had 9 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. KRC’s profit will be $93.30M for 21.16 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.

