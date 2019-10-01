Westpac Banking Has Cut Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $2.12 Billion; Valuation Rose; Abrams Capital Management LP Lowered O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Stake by $79.05 Million; Share Value Rose

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 214,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 533,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.18 million, down from 748,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $399.68. About 157,154 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 16.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 7,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 39,127 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.04 billion, down from 46,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $235.73. About 618,349 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.74 million for 20.90 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarkston Cap Partners Lc owns 765 shares. Next Financial Gp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,051 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Pension Serv holds 0.14% or 111,202 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 14,342 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.06% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0.08% or 1.52M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 492 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Cap Mgmt Limited Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,185 shares. 1,680 are owned by Groesbeck Investment Nj. Bbt Limited Liability Com reported 0.38% stake. Oppenheimer Asset reported 3,038 shares. Navellier And Associates stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Kepos Capital Lp reported 1,022 shares stake. King Luther Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 67,305 shares.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camping World Hldgs Inc by 1.16M shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $63.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 394 shares to 4,625 shares, valued at $673.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 5,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,300 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).