Westpac Banking Has Cut Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Position; Arrow Electronics (ARW) SI Increased By 10.84%

Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) had an increase of 10.84% in short interest. ARW’s SI was 2.74 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.84% from 2.47M shares previously. With 569,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW)’s short sellers to cover ARW’s short positions. The SI to Arrow Electronics Inc’s float is 3.25%. The stock increased 3.00% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $68.02. About 408,434 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20

Westpac Banking Corp decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 15.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp sold 931 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 8.05%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 5,262 shares with $897.33M value, down from 6,193 last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc now has $9.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.59. About 1.28M shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.66 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other services and products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Arrow Electronics, Inc. shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co reported 64,072 shares stake. South Dakota Council stated it has 0.13% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Shelton Capital owns 479 shares. Longview Ptnrs (Guernsey) Ltd invested 1.17% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Bridges Invest Management has 12,920 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl stated it has 26,647 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc holds 3,294 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt owns 14,657 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel owns 82,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Incorporated Lc invested in 0.19% or 11,700 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 2.06 million shares. 31,042 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Md. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) CEO Mike Long on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 13%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Westpac Banking Corp increased Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) stake by 27,020 shares to 119,062 valued at $10.75B in 2019Q1. It also upped Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) stake by 600 shares and now owns 111,039 shares. Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) was raised too.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore After Wednesday’s Sell-Off – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 08/13: (DCPH) (ABDC) (AVYA) Higher; (CVET) (BE) (AAP) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Centene, Hormel Foods and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,342 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Aviance Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.29% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Cibc invested in 0.18% or 128,842 shares. Ftb Incorporated holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Richmond Hill Invest Company Ltd Partnership accumulated 9.07% or 31,356 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 1,019 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger reported 6,117 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 130,062 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brant Point Investment Management Ltd Liability Com has 1.17% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 54,430 shares. Edgestream Prtn Lp owns 5,667 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Nordea Management invested in 3,534 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 3,800 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 0.04% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 96,326 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 0.07% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 5,226 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Advance Auto Parts has $205 highest and $11500 lowest target. $173’s average target is 26.66% above currents $136.59 stock price. Advance Auto Parts had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $195 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, August 14. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18500 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 14. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.