Westpac Banking Has Cut Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding; Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shorts Decreased By 2.71%

Westpac Banking Corp decreased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 23.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp sold 49,059 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 18.40%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 156,273 shares with $13.54B value, down from 205,332 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $15.32B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $120.44. About 121,644 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer

Globalstar Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) had a decrease of 2.71% in short interest. GSAT’s SI was 34.79M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.71% from 35.75 million shares previously. With 1.67 million avg volume, 21 days are for Globalstar Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s short sellers to cover GSAT’s short positions. The SI to Globalstar Inc’s float is 5.71%. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.0025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3765. About 62,152 shares traded. Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) has declined 13.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical GSAT News: 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Considering Litigation Against Globalstar and Its Board; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MANAGEMENT EXPECTS 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF COMBINED ENTITY TO BE IN EXCESS OF $165 MLN; 30/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR HOLDER MUDRICK EVALUATING LITIGATION; 12/03/2018 Globalstar Launches Automotive Team to Bring Enhanced Global Connectivity to the Next Generation of Connected and Autonomous Vehicles; 04/05/2018 – Globalstar, Inc. Earnings Call Release Notice; 10/05/2018 – Globalstar 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to Merge With FiberLight in $1.65 Billion Deal; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – TO CONDUCT RIGHTS OFFERING FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWING CLOSING ON MERGER; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to Merge With Metro Fiber Provider FiberLight and Acquire Other Assets in Stk Transaction; 11/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital Reports 5.2% Stake in Globalstar

Among 3 analysts covering EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EXACT Sciences has $14300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $124.33’s average target is 3.23% above currents $120.44 stock price. EXACT Sciences had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exact Sciences Is An Attractive Cancer Diagnostics Pick – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Genomic Health’s Second Quarter Was So Great It Got the Company Acquired – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Enrich Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EXAS August 9th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Westpac Banking Corp increased Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 15,508 shares to 138,618 valued at $6.30B in 2019Q1. It also upped Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) stake by 18,883 shares and now owns 46,611 shares. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was raised too.

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company has market cap of $556.70 million. The firm offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides SPOT products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; SPOT Global phone; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device.

