Westpac Banking Has Cut Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Position by $287.82 Million as Valuation Rose; As Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose, Portland Global Advisors Has Raised Its Holding

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 2,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 214,022 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.20 billion, down from 216,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $154.04. About 354,450 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 3,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,192 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 15,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $195.65. About 1.20 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.75 earnings per share, up 5.42% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ARE’s profit will be $199.80 million for 22.01 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold ARE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 11 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0.04% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 16,034 were accumulated by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Lasalle Inv Mgmt Securities Limited Liability reported 3.25% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 1,656 were reported by Personal Cap Advsr. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, Blue Fincl Capital has 0.14% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 1,925 shares. 152 are held by Asset Management. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 287,420 shares. Finance Architects has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 4 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus has 1,831 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 220,352 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 3,558 are held by Telos Cap Mgmt.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 21,900 shares to 107,200 shares, valued at $6.27B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).