Westpac Banking Has Boosted Stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by $57.31 Million; Price T Rowe Associates Holds Stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 35.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 188,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 718,884 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.61 million, up from 529,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $151.29. About 174,836 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 1,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 85,436 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14B, up from 83,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.7. About 201,193 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 256,313 shares to 4.59M shares, valued at $123.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 199,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 973,871 shares, and cut its stake in Carolina Finl Corp New (NASDAQ:CARO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.17 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 5,900 shares to 68,887 shares, valued at $1.78B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,800 shares, and cut its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC).

