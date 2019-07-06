Westpac Banking Decreased Its Position in Csx (CSX) by $2.53 Billion; Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Decreased Position in Nike (NKE) by $2.19 Million

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 33,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,876 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 billion, down from 95,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 2.02M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 5.45M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 1.72 million shares. Mcmillion Mgmt Incorporated holds 3.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 67,481 shares. Optimum Advisors has invested 0.62% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Haverford Tru Co holds 21,668 shares. 95,572 were accumulated by Patten Patten Inc Tn. Tru Company Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.07% or 201,224 shares. South State Corporation holds 0.38% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 43,449 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Inc invested in 0.02% or 3,096 shares. Montecito Bancshares And Trust has invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Product Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.5% or 105,606 shares in its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca reported 1.5% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Palisade Asset Management Lc holds 39,000 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 77,311 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike Stock Looks Attractive Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: NKE, AMRN, GS – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arizona wades into Nike ‘Betsy Ross’ controversy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Breaks Down Another Record Quarter – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Asset Management holds 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 3,690 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd owns 9,100 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 5,971 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.16% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc owns 28,476 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.83% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Guardian Cap Advisors Lp holds 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 2,800 shares. Fruth Investment Management owns 9,900 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Investment Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 575,795 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.02% or 1,319 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp invested 0.13% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 5,671 were reported by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel. Ledyard National Bank & Trust reported 5,027 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Founders Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 4.56% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 166,297 shares.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Union Pacific Should Stay in Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX (CSX) Up 10.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Union Pacific, CSX, Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX’s CFO Frank A. Lonegro Departs, Serves for 19 Years – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $917.76 million for 17.19 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $304.58 million activity.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 58,724 shares to 338,380 shares, valued at $19.58 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 59,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,632 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).