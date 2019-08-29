Westpac Banking Decreased Its Holding in Eagle Materials (EXP) by $1.85 Billion as Market Value Declined; As Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Market Valuation Declined, Hutchinson Capital Management Has Cut by $10.09 Million Its Position

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 5.22M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 17.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 105,429 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89 billion, down from 127,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 346,612 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,781 shares to 61,359 shares, valued at $71.99B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

