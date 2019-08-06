Westpac Banking Decreased Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding; ORGANICACION SORIANA S A ORDINARY SHARES (ONZBF) Sellers Decreased By 10.19% Their Shorts

Westpac Banking Corp decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 62.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp sold 165,608 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 100,158 shares with $7.26 billion value, down from 265,766 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $36.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $62.58. About 3.18 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

ORGANICACION SORIANA S A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ONZBF) had a decrease of 10.19% in short interest. ONZBF’s SI was 87,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.19% from 97,200 shares previously. With 14,200 avg volume, 6 days are for ORGANICACION SORIANA S A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ONZBF)’s short sellers to cover ONZBF’s short positions. It closed at $1.1758 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwerin Boyle Mgmt has 184,900 shares. Grimes Company accumulated 99,526 shares. Btim Corp reported 199,382 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A owns 0.51% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 49,106 shares. First Republic Inc reported 617,198 shares stake. Lpl Finance Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 53,849 shares. 2.79 million are owned by Prudential. U S Global reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). City Trust Fl reported 0.98% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 16,496 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.1% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 532,605 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & has 428 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 245,606 shares. Highland Cap Lp has 0.27% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 60,000 shares. Pictet Asset has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Cognizant Technology Solutions’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Share Price Deserve to Gain 30%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Westpac Banking Corp increased Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) stake by 61,214 shares to 112,174 valued at $3.06 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) stake by 21,833 shares and now owns 320,145 shares. Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) was raised too.