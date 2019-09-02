Westpac Banking Decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Qv Investors Maintains Stake in Citigroup (C)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 4,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 11,073 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87B, down from 16,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $838.42. About 289,418 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO BRIAN NICCOL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Increases in Low-Single Digits; 23/05/2018 – CMG: SOME WORKERS TO BE OFFERED RELOCATION/RETENTION PACKAGES; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Rev $1.15B; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to close Denver, New York offices and move headquarters to Southern California; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS AGREEMENT ENTITLES CRUMPACKER TO CASH SEVERANCE TOTALING 26 WEEKS OF PAY AT HIS BASE SALARY – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle Investors Are Biting Off More Than They Can Chew — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 13,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 620,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.60 million, up from 607,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – Libor-OIS Blowout Has Citigroup Eyeing More Negative Effects; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH AT LEAST 97.9 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 11/05/2018 – Barclays Hires Citigroup’s Clements to Lead CLO Business in U.S; 18/04/2018 – From Citigroup to the Fed, Curve-Inversion Angst Is Intensifying; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup fined $7.3m by Hong Kong watchdog for IPO failings; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 05/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Citi, Wells Lose Vets as Banks Sharpen Recruiting Knives; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hyster (NYSE:HY) by 158,140 shares to 51,917 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 68,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 808,289 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.87 million for 66.97 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 509 shares to 5,565 shares, valued at $2.29 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 9,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (NYSE:AKR).

