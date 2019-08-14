Westpac Banking Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Position By $2.53 Billion; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Last Week

Westpac Banking Corp decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 30.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp sold 44,392 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 99,215 shares with $5.66B value, down from 143,607 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $86.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 4.30 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – In Letter to Congress, Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 13/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump stops the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 15/03/2018 – TOBII AND QUALCOMM COLLABORATE TO BRING EYE TRACKING TO MOBILE VR/AR HEADSETS; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CFIUS DETERMINED THERE ARE “NATIONAL SECURITY RISKS” TO THE U.S. RELATED TO DEAL PROPOSED BY BROADCOM; 14/05/2018 – Bloomberg News reports the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has been asked to hasten the deal’s review as well as Qualcomm’s plans to protect local companies; 12/03/2018 – President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS “BROADCOM’S CLAIMS THAT THE CFIUS INQUIRY WAS A SURPRISE TO THEM HAS NO BASIS IN FACT”; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US

Among 4 analysts covering Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC had 25 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 13 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, May 17 by Shore Capital. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 5 with “Sell”. The stock of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HL in report on Friday, August 9 with “Overweight” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 8 by Peel Hunt. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. See Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) latest ratings:

Westpac Banking Corp increased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 431 shares to 6,318 valued at $11.02 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) stake by 978 shares and now owns 11,490 shares. Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 750 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 1.54% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.17M shares. Capital Inv Counsel Inc holds 67,239 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 430,653 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invs holds 0.23% or 41,051 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 4.86 million shares stake. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,100 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company holds 7,231 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt owns 0.36% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 78,018 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.18% or 5,905 shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,867 shares. Concorde Asset Limited Com reported 4,137 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 30,000 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm names new board chairman – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why and Where You Buy Qualcomm Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 23. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $89 target. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 23 to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1.

The stock decreased 4.02% or GBX 78.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1876.5. About 1.07 million shares traded. Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold Hargreaves Lansdown plc shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 280.17 million shares or 2.84% more from 272.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fin Llc has 0% invested in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) for 120,480 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL). Goldman Sachs accumulated 2.44 million shares. Raymond James & Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 46,027 shares. Bluecrest Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL). Cwm, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,253 shares. Bennicas And Assocs owns 29,907 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 706,943 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc holds 0% or 176,700 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability owns 6 shares. 4,012 are owned by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Polar Capital Llp invested in 0.06% or 2.73M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 99,733 shares. Cwh Capital Management invested in 77,662 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL).

More recent Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hecla Mining: 1Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HL, STG and RMED – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One FTSE 100 stock that Britainâ€™s Warren Buffett just bought more of – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.